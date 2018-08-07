Uncategorized

Leo reacts to Cee-c’s threat letter over Tobi and Alex

Some moments ago, we got a disturbing news where Cee c shared a threatening message from an unknown person which carries heavy threat to bathe her with acid anytime they cross paths.

The troll indicated that she pays people to troll both Alex and Tobi, Inspite of the fact that Tobi has moved on from her.

Well, her ‘fresh air’ and alleged boo, Leo has spoken on the issue and he has this to say to the troll;

READ  Court jails monarch for marrying subject’s wife

“You’re threatening child of grace in Lagos where one of her allies is a true Lagosian.”


Tags

You may also like

Angry Nigerian man threatens to attack ex-BBNaija star CeeC with acid because of Tobi and Alex

Patoranking Strikes A Pose With Lamborghini In London (Photo)

Pregnant Linda Ikeji Spending Time With Her Mom In Atlanta (Photos)

Actress Chika Ike Shares No-Make-up Photo

Mercy Aigbe’s daughter shares beautiful photos as she celebrates 400k followers on Instagram

Leo reacts to Cee-c’s acid threat letter by Alex’s fan

Police Arrest, and Detain Sacked DSS DG Lawal Daura

Wizkid Teases Fans With Release Date For ‘Made In Lagos’ Album

Funke Akindele celebrates 5 million followers on Instagram (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *