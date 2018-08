Linda Ikeji is currently in Atlanta, United States for the delivery of her first child and yesterday, we shared photos from a pre-delivery dinner she had with Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu and singer, Seyi Shay.

Today, Linda Ikeji shared cute photos of herself and singer, Davido’s first child, Imade Adeleke. She captioned the photo;

“See who I ran into last night… Imade Adeleke. The most lovely and lively 3 year old girl I’ve ever met.”