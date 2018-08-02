Linda Ikeji is in Atlanta for birth of her son

Linda Ikeji has arrived Atlanta, accompanied by her mother for the birth of her son as she starts preparation to have her first child.

The single mum-to-be is in Atlanta currently where she probably will be delivered of her baby boy.

Linda Ikeji made the announcement on social media writing:

“Dear Atlanta City, your girl is here! 😃 First time in Atlanta. I always only passed through. Who wants to show me around?”

Sharing another picture of herself in Atlanta, she wrote:

Countdown to when I’ll meet my prince. Sometimes I can’t breathe just thinking about it. 😍😊

Her mother also traveled with her to perform the Omugwo duties.

We pray for God’s mercy as she embarks on this awesome journey to motherhood.

