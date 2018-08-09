Linda Ikeji receives honorary doctorate degree from American university (Photos)

Linda Ikeji has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree from Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Georgia, USA.

Apparently very excited, the businesswoman who founded Linda Ikeji’s blog and Linda Ikeji TV, shared photos from the event on her Instagram.

She captioned the photos “Officially Dr Linda Ikeji”.

Linda Ikeji was awarded the Honorary Doctorate degree on Wednesday, August 8, for her contribution to media in Africa and as Africa’s most successful blogger.

“Honorary doctorate degree from Trinity International University, Georgia.. for my work in media in Africa. #chuffed 😊😊

Officially Dr. Linda Ikeji…😄😄😄”

See more photos below: