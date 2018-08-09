Uncategorized

Linda Ikeji receives honorary doctorate degree from American university (Photos)

Linda Ikeji has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree from Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Georgia, USA.

Apparently very excited, the businesswoman who founded Linda Ikeji’s blog and Linda Ikeji TV, shared photos from the event on her Instagram.

She captioned the photos “Officially Dr Linda Ikeji”.

Linda Ikeji was awarded the Honorary Doctorate degree on Wednesday, August 8, for her contribution to media in Africa and as Africa’s most successful blogger.

READ  Devil Incarnate: See The Brilliant Engineer Who Angrily Poisoned His Own Colleagues Over Promotion (Photos)

“Honorary doctorate degree from Trinity International University, Georgia.. for my work in media in Africa. #chuffed 😊😊

Officially Dr. Linda Ikeji…😄😄😄”

See more photos below:


Tags

You may also like

Alex urges other BBN ex-housemates to desists from competing with each other

#BBNaija3: ‘The past is gone, let it go’ – Cee-C preaches amidst acid bathe threat

New Video: Mut4y x Wizkid x Ceeza Milli – Commando

Chelsea confirm the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga after sealing £71.6m move from Athletic Bilbao

“When I step out I call for attention” – Bobrisky says as he shows off his curves in figure-hugging dress

“The past is gone” – Cee-c says as she shares eye-popping photos

Omotola Jalade speaks on why she rarely appears in recent movies

‘Akwa Ibom is now an APC state, I am in APC to link the state to the centre’ – Senator Akpabio

NAFDAC shuts down Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for changing expiry dates of raw materials

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *