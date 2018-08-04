Linda Ikeji Runs Into Davido’s Daughter, Imade In Atlanta, Gushes Over Her In Cute Photos

Continuing her exciting tour of the American city of Atlanta, Linda Ikeji has met with Imade, the daughter of pop star, Davido.

Linda who is heavily pregnant and is expected to be delivered of a baby very soon, shared the photos on her Instagram page showing her and the little girl together.

Linda revealed that she ran into Imade. She also claimed that the girl is the most lovely and lively 3-year-old girl she has ever met.

The blogger looked really excited as she gushed over Imade in the cute photos she shared with her many followers on social media.

She captioned the photo: “See who I ran into last night… Imade Adeleke. The most lovely and lively 3 year old girl I’ve ever met.”

