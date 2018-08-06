Entertainment

Linda Ikeji set to receive a honorary doctorate degree from Georgia university

Linda Ikeji, who is in the United States ahead of her baby’s birth is set to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Georgia university.

The celebrity blogger will be receiving an honorary degree from Trinity International University of Georgia, for her contribution to media in Africa.

Linda Ikeji shared the news on Instagram.

She wrote:

“I told you guys a few months ago to call me Princess Linda after the Arewa Youths title, but after August 8th, you will have to upgrade that to Dr. Linda Ikeji…. I’m getting a honorary doctorate degree from Trinity International University of Georgia for my contribution to media in Africa and as Africa’s Most Successful Blogger. . Really grateful to God for how far He’s brought me! And thank you for your congratulations. Love to you and yours..”

READ  D'banj: "I’d Love To Marry Genevieve"

You may also like

Peter Okoye flaunts mansion, car fleet to inspire and motivate fans

Check out photos of Mr 2kay’s new Lexus car worth N10M!

Akpororo Gets A Street Named After Him In Lagos (Photo)

’30BillionGang’, DJ Ecool buys himself a ₦16 million diamond encrusted watch, Davido reacts

Why I added Omosexy to my name – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Floyd Mayweather celebrates daughter, Iyanna, as she finally receives her diploma certificate 3-years after she graduated from high school (Photos)

Georgina Onuoha praises Digidi Dunhill who slammed Kenneth Okonkwo over support for President Buhari

I left Nollywood for a N5,000 job in LASU – Sola Fosudo

Alexx Ekubo celebrates 1 million Instagram followers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *