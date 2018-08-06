Linda Ikeji set to receive a honorary doctorate degree from Georgia university

Linda Ikeji, who is in the United States ahead of her baby’s birth is set to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Georgia university.

The celebrity blogger will be receiving an honorary degree from Trinity International University of Georgia, for her contribution to media in Africa.

Linda Ikeji shared the news on Instagram.

She wrote:

“I told you guys a few months ago to call me Princess Linda after the Arewa Youths title, but after August 8th, you will have to upgrade that to Dr. Linda Ikeji…. I’m getting a honorary doctorate degree from Trinity International University of Georgia for my contribution to media in Africa and as Africa’s Most Successful Blogger. . Really grateful to God for how far He’s brought me! And thank you for your congratulations. Love to you and yours..”