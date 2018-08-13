Football, Trending

Liverpool vs West Ham; Five Things That Caught Our Eyes

Liverpool started their premiership campaign against West Ham on Sunday with a five start performance as they hit five past West Ham.

While both teams had a busy transfer window shipping in new recruits to their outfit it was Liverpool’s  team that appeared to have gotten into top gear.

With almost all their moves carving the West Ham defence open, we put together below 5 other thins that caught our eyes.

  • Sadio Mane has become the first Liverpool player to score in three consecutive opening match for Liverpool in the Premier League since John Barnes.
  • Liverpool also become  the second team in Premier League history to score 4+ goals in four consecutive games against a single opponent, after Tottenham v Stoke. Their last four matches  against ended : 4-0, 4-1, 4-1, 4-0.
  • Sadio Mane scored two goals for the first time since February 2017
  • Also their win over West Ham is their   27th in the EPL, far more than they have gotten against any other team
  • West Ham  have only won once at Anfield in 46 EPL games.
