Lord’s Chosen Church Launches New Land Craft For Publicity In Lagos

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has launched a land craft in Lagos. According to the church, the land craft was constructed and launched in order to aid the members during evangelism and publicity.

The newly acquired land craft was dedicated by Pastor Amadi Chidozie, the Lagos State coordinator of Chosen church.

Just last month, the Lord’s Chosen used various crafts which were reportedly constructed by talented church members – for publicity in Benin city, Edo state capital. The crafts drew the attention of the public as they were rolled out on the streets.