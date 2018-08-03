Love In The Air: Watch As NYSC Member Proposes To His Girlfriend In Ebonyi (Video)

A video has shown the moment a young man went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend in front of friends.

The man who happens to be a member of the NYSC, is seen in the video standing before his lady who is also a corps member. Lots of other NYSC members were also at the scene to witness the proposal.

At first, in the beginning of the video, the couple appear to be quarreling over an issue but then the lady becomes calmer when her man begins to talk to her fondly. She is then shocked when he brings the ring from his pocket and asks her to be his wife.

He goes down on one knee to make the proposal and she excitedly says ‘yes’. The many observers can be seen cheering for the couple.

The incident reportedly happened in Ebonyi state

Watch the video below:

