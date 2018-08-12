Entertainment

“Love Yourself, I still have to remind myself how beautiful” – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage has a skin to die for.

However, the brown skinned beauty revealed it hasn’t been so easy accepting her skin colour and she still has to remind herself sometimes that she is beautify; and God doesn’t make mistakes.

The singer and mother of one took to her Instagram to post a picture of her herself and captioned it with #loveyourself.

READ  Veteran Blues Singer, B.B King Dies At 89

She wrote:

It has taken me a long time to love my brown skin and sometimes I still have to remind myself how beautiful I am because God doesn’t make mistakes 🙏🏼 #loveyourself


You may also like

Davido’s Bodyguards Throw Fans Off-stage Like Mosquitoes During His Performance (Video)

Olamide Shades NBC As He Releases New Song

“Davido’s crew members scammed me; I had the impression that I would work with Davido”- X-Lyte

“You Look Like A Bag Of Beans” – Teni’s Mother Express Concern Over Her Weight

Kanye West raps about masturbating to his sister-in-laws’ photos in new song

Wizkid And Nicki Minaj Reciprocate Love On Instagram

They Should Have Taught Us Some Common Sense And Manners In Secondary School – Don Jazzy

Ciara Thanks Tiwa Savage After Sampling Her Song On ‘Freak Me’

Falz To Sue NBC For Banning “This Is Nigeria” Song

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *