“Love Yourself, I still have to remind myself how beautiful” – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage has a skin to die for.
However, the brown skinned beauty revealed it hasn’t been so easy accepting her skin colour and she still has to remind herself sometimes that she is beautify; and God doesn’t make mistakes.
The singer and mother of one took to her Instagram to post a picture of her herself and captioned it with #loveyourself.
She wrote:
It has taken me a long time to love my brown skin and sometimes I still have to remind myself how beautiful I am because God doesn’t make mistakes #loveyourself