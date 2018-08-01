Loved-up photos of Charly Boy’s daughter Dewy and her lesbian partner SJ

The daughter of Charly Boy, Dewy Oputa since coming out the closet as being a Lesbian has been sharing photos of her partner on social media.

She took to her IG stories yesterday to share loved-up photos with her partner, SJ posing in their bathroom together.

This is coming a few weeks after she announced to the world that she was done hiding her relationship.

See photos below:

