Loved-up photos of Charly Boy’s daughter Dewy and her lesbian partner SJ

The daughter of Charly Boy, Dewy Oputa since coming out the closet as being a Lesbian has been sharing photos of her partner on social media.

She took to her IG stories yesterday to share loved-up photos with her partner, SJ posing in their bathroom together.

This is coming a few weeks after she announced to the world that she was done hiding her relationship.

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy Oputa came out to reveal that she is in a relationship with a woman.

She made this known on via her Instagram on Monday, July 17, 2018, where she shared photos and a video of herself and her boo.

