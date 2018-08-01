Loved-up photos of Charly Boy’s daughter Dewy and her lesbian partner SJ

The daughter of Charly Boy, Dewy Oputa since coming out the closet as being a Lesbian has been sharing photos of her partner on social media.
She took to her IG stories yesterday to share loved-up photos with her partner, SJ posing in their bathroom together.
This is coming a few weeks after she announced to the world that she was done hiding her relationship.
See photos below:
Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy Oputa came out to reveal that she is in a relationship with a woman.
She made this known on via her Instagram on Monday, July 17, 2018, where she shared photos and a video of herself and her boo.
