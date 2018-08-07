Entertainment

Lovely Bedroom Photos Of Annie Idibia Surface Online

Annie Idibia bedroom photos

In case you believed Annie Macauley Idibia is not hot, these pictures might make you think otherwise, as the wife of music legend, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia isn’t here to play. Annie Idibia, 33, has decided to flaunt her hotness in professional photos taken in a private environment.

Scantily clothed in a white material, the dark-skinned mother of two showed some fresh skin. Annie is a beautiful woman and this further confirms why the legendary singer stuck with her despite having access to numerous women.

Annie Macaulay–Idibia is a Nigerian, model, presenter and actress. She was nominated in the “Best Supporting Actress” category at the 2009 Best of Nollywood Awards. She was born in Ibadan, Oyo State.

See more images:


