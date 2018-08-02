Lovely photos from veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu 55th birthday celebration (Photos)

Yesterday was the birthday of veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu and her friends and family came together to celebrate her.

Sharing lovely photos from her 55th birthday celebration, she wrote;

Ain’t I a sexy 55? I am oooo �� God is faithful.. My managers @spiceychisquare @spiceychisquare1 gave me the best treat ever. Thanks my beautiful twins, you amaze me everyday. God bless you sweety, I love you girls.

Face beat by @classietabbiebeautyempire

Thanks to my managers @spiceychisquare1 for putting this together. My day rocked with everyone that could celebrate physically with me and here on the gram. I see the posts, comments, likes..I shall reply all as long as I was tagged. God bless my family bukkyy, femi, iya Sarah, emeka okoye, ijeoma Richard, Lilian amah, Mr olu akinlabi, morris sassey. Chigo, chinwe, mummy hetty and the love of my life baby Sean. �