Entertainment

Lovely photos from veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu 55th birthday celebration (Photos)

Yesterday was the birthday of veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu and her friends and family came together to celebrate her.

Sharing lovely photos from her 55th birthday celebration, she wrote;

Ain’t I a sexy 55? I am oooo �� God is faithful.. My managers @spiceychisquare @spiceychisquare1 gave me the best treat ever. Thanks my beautiful twins, you amaze me everyday. God bless you sweety, I love you girls.
Face beat by @classietabbiebeautyempire

Thanks to my managers @spiceychisquare1 for putting this together. My day rocked with everyone that could celebrate physically with me and here on the gram. I see the posts, comments, likes..I shall reply all as long as I was tagged. God bless my family bukkyy, femi, iya Sarah, emeka okoye, ijeoma Richard, Lilian amah, Mr olu akinlabi, morris sassey. Chigo, chinwe, mummy hetty and the love of my life baby Sean. �

READ  Oruka: Photos - Super Eagles star, John Utaka weds in France

You may also like

Kunle Afolayan Launches Clothing Line – Kunle’s Kembe

“I’m Fucking Talented And I’ll Prove It Again”- Reekado Banks Brags

‘I Have Killed 4 People’ – Suspected Killer Of Former Commissioner Reveals

“He must be a First class graduate, with a very good Government Job or Multinationals” – Nigerian lady lists qualities husband must posses

Rapper Bugzydvinci goes berserk, as he calls out Phyno for stealing his slang “ Fuo” and changing it to “Fuwa”

Lebron James receives praises after he builds $8 Million school that is completely free in his hometown

“I Can’t Sleep With A Man Who Will Not Last 1 Hour In Bed”- Nollywood Actress, Eniola Odunsi

“I Can’t Sleep With A Man Who Will Not Last 1 Hour In Bed”- Nollywood Actress, Eniola Odunsi

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe buys herself Lekki house and brand new Range Rover (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *