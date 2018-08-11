Music, Uncategorized

[Lyrics] Davido – Nwa Baby

DMW’s lead act, Davido revisits the pon pon sound.

David Adedeji Adeleke has released the visuals to his latest single – Nwa Baby – which he released today.

The video was directed by Meji Alabi for JM Films.

Nwa Baby is sure to enjoy massive circulation as the visuals is Quite captivating with the song filled with catchy love lyrics.

[Intro]
Locked up, they won’t let me out
Baby no feeding bottle
My baby dey wear the spaghetti
She said if you want it, you can get it
And I say, ah baby baby
Damn! Fresh on the beat

[Verse 1]
Shey you wan put me for trouble?
What is my, what is my crime?
Oh you just theif my, just thief my heart
What if I, what if I die?
You must be a bomb o, you blow my, you blow my mind
No be my, no be my mind
But you don change my, don change my plan

[Chorus]
Eh, I was locked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)
That shit you did was fucked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)
I don’t need to say this, but I gats yarn you Nwa Baby
Ye, ye
I bin dey locked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)
That shit na fuck up girl, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)
I don’t need to say this, but I gats yarn you Nwa Baby

[Bridge]
Baby no feeding bottle
My baby dey wear the spaghetti
She say if you want it you can get it
And I say ah Baby Baby
Orisa ti o ba gbe mi
Dakun ma pada leyin mi o
Speroach beat
Yeye

READ  Codeine Ban Not Because Of BBC Documentary - FG

[Verse 2]
And i would to take you to my ends o
We’ll make a movie in my room
You are the lyrics to my tune
Ye, ye, imma be the bomba boomba boom
Ba boom
I’ll take you for the weekend
Many girls but you I choose (I’ll choose you again)
You’re the raggae to my blues
And if I get you girl what would I do?
Shaku! Iye ye

[Chorus]
I bin dey locked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)
That shit na fuck up girl, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)
I don’t need to say this, but I gats yarn you Nwa Baby
Ye, ye
I bin dey locked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)
That shit you did was fucked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)
I don’t want to say this, but I gats yarn you Nwa Baby

Ye ye (Shekpe)
I bin dey locked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)
That shit you did was fucked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)
And I don’t want to say this, but I gats yarn you Nwa Baby

[Bridge]
Baby no feeding bottle
My baby dey wear the spaghetti
She say if you want it you can get it
And I say ah Baby Baby
Orisa ti o ba gbe mi
Dakun ma pada leyin mi o
Mix Monster
Speroach beatz

AUDIO


Tags

You may also like

Teenager prays to God for help in paying for college in a note tied to balloons, a minister found it and answered her prayer

Resign or be removed – Adams Oshiomhole tells Senate President Bukola Saraki

Ciara gives credit to Tiwa Savage for the inspiration & sample used in her new song “Freak Me”

Man offers N250k for the recovery of his passport and laptop which was stolen in Lagos

Teen asked God for help paying for college in note tied to balloons, a minister found it and answered her prayer

Nigerian man shades his ex-girlfriend, Amaka who turned him down for being broke

Blac Chyna’s bum Collapses after years of filler and artificial implants (Photos)

2Face Can’t Keep His Hands Off His Wife, Annie, Says He Misses Her After Weeks Of Traveling (Video)

Ooni Of Ife is reportedly set to pick Tope Adesegun as new bride, after his breakup with Olori Wuraola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *