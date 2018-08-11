[Lyrics] Davido – Nwa Baby

DMW’s lead act, Davido revisits the pon pon sound.

David Adedeji Adeleke has released the visuals to his latest single – Nwa Baby – which he released today.

The video was directed by Meji Alabi for JM Films.

Nwa Baby is sure to enjoy massive circulation as the visuals is Quite captivating with the song filled with catchy love lyrics.

[Intro]

Locked up, they won’t let me out

Baby no feeding bottle

My baby dey wear the spaghetti

She said if you want it, you can get it

And I say, ah baby baby

Damn! Fresh on the beat

[Verse 1]

Shey you wan put me for trouble?

What is my, what is my crime?

Oh you just theif my, just thief my heart

What if I, what if I die?

You must be a bomb o, you blow my, you blow my mind

No be my, no be my mind

But you don change my, don change my plan

[Chorus]

Eh, I was locked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)

That shit you did was fucked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)

I don’t need to say this, but I gats yarn you Nwa Baby

Ye, ye

I bin dey locked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)

That shit na fuck up girl, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)

I don’t need to say this, but I gats yarn you Nwa Baby

[Bridge]

Baby no feeding bottle

My baby dey wear the spaghetti

She say if you want it you can get it

And I say ah Baby Baby

Orisa ti o ba gbe mi

Dakun ma pada leyin mi o

Speroach beat

Yeye

[Verse 2]

And i would to take you to my ends o

We’ll make a movie in my room

You are the lyrics to my tune

Ye, ye, imma be the bomba boomba boom

Ba boom

I’ll take you for the weekend

Many girls but you I choose (I’ll choose you again)

You’re the raggae to my blues

And if I get you girl what would I do?

Shaku! Iye ye

[Chorus]

I bin dey locked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)

That shit na fuck up girl, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)

I don’t need to say this, but I gats yarn you Nwa Baby

Ye, ye

I bin dey locked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)

That shit you did was fucked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)

I don’t want to say this, but I gats yarn you Nwa Baby

Ye ye (Shekpe)

I bin dey locked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)

That shit you did was fucked up, (they won’t let me out, but you let me out)

And I don’t want to say this, but I gats yarn you Nwa Baby

[Bridge]

Baby no feeding bottle

My baby dey wear the spaghetti

She say if you want it you can get it

And I say ah Baby Baby

Orisa ti o ba gbe mi

Dakun ma pada leyin mi o

Mix Monster

Speroach beatz

AUDIO