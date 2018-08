Flikky and her man

Hair stylist, Flikky and the love of her life will be getting married soon.

The couple spiced up their pre-wedding photos with the new trending Dance ‘Shaku Shaku’. They also did the ‘Doggy Style’ pose which is becoming a regular style of picture among love birds.

The details about their wedding ceremony are yet to be made public.

See more photos:

