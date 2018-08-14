Man Arrested After Breaking Into His Church To Steal In Ibadan

A 23-year-old man, Olaoluwa Olaide has been arrested for breaking into church he worshipped where he stole some property belonging to Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint Church at Adegbayi area, Ibadan, Oyo state.

The suspect committed the offence on 3/8/2018. Having succeeded in stealing those items, suspect was making a sinister arrangement to convey them to a criminal receiver when he was arrested with the assistance of members of the community.

The suspect who must have incurred the wrath of God and was arrested by Him, confessed to the crime, and pleaded for forgiveness.

Exhibits recovered from him include:

One big Honda generator valued

One blue gate computer

One GWGI Power distributor

One GSW commuter

One HWAWKI softy with charger

A Seagate AF

A wireless microphone

One CISCO Meraki with charger

One HP printer cartridge

One HP Laser JetOne thick and fluffy baby wipes, and other items belonging to the church..

The suspect would be charged to court after completion of investigation…