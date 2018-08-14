Man Arrested After Breaking Into His Church To Steal In Ibadan

A 23-year-old man, Olaoluwa Olaide has been arrested for breaking into church he worshipped where he stole some property belonging to Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint Church at Adegbayi area, Ibadan, Oyo state.
The suspect committed the offence on 3/8/2018. Having succeeded in stealing those items, suspect was making a sinister arrangement to convey them to a criminal receiver when he was arrested with the assistance of members of the community.
The suspect who must have incurred the wrath of God and was arrested by Him, confessed to the crime, and pleaded for forgiveness.
Exhibits recovered from him include:
One big Honda generator valued
One blue gate computer
One GWGI Power distributor
One GSW commuter
One HWAWKI softy with charger
A Seagate AF
A wireless microphone
One CISCO Meraki with charger
One HP printer cartridge
One HP Laser JetOne thick and fluffy baby wipes, and other items belonging to the church..
The suspect would be charged to court after completion of investigation…