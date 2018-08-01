Local News

Man Arrested For Killing His Wife After Quarrel In Anambra State (Photo)

The alleged killed after he was arrested by the police

A 34-year old man, James Nwogha, allegedly killed his 30-year old wife in Nkpor, Idemili North local government area of Anambra state. The suspect who hails from Ebonyi state, reportedly hit the deceased, Jennifer Nwogha with a pestle following a sharp disagreement that ensued between them.

The Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who also confirmed the incident, said the suspect has been arrested and detained.

“On 31/7/2018 at about 0012hrs, one James Nwogha male aged 34 years of NO.2 Umudioka Street Nkpor used mortar piston and hit his wife one Jennifer Nwogha female aged 30 years of the same address on the head during altercation that ensued between them, as a result of which she died instantly.

“Scene of crime was visited by police detectives attached to Ogidi division, corpse photographed and deposited at Iyienu Mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The mortar piston used in perpetrating the crime was recovered and Case is under investigation after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution,” he said.

