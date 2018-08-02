Trending

Man Arrested For Killing His Wife After Quarrel In Anambra State

A 34-year old man, James Nwogha, allegedly killed his 30-year old wife in Nkpor, Idemili North local government area of Anambra state. The suspect who hails from Ebonyi state, reportedly hit the deceased, Jennifer Nwogha with a pestle following a sharp disagreement that ensued between them.

 

The Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who also confirmed the incident, said the suspect has been arrested and detained.

“On 31/7/2018 at about 0012hrs, one James Nwogha male aged 34 years of NO.2 Umudioka Street Nkpor used mortar piston and hit his wife one Jennifer Nwogha female aged 30 years of the same address on the head during altercation that ensued between them, as a result of which she died instantly.

READ  Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th February

“Scene of crime was visited by police detectives attached to Ogidi division, corpse photographed and deposited at Iyienu Mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The mortar piston used in perpetrating the crime was recovered and Case is under investigation after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution,” he said.


You may also like

Man kidnaps 2 igbo girls, convert them to Islam

Huawei is selling more smartphones than Apple

Pastor’s Son Reportedly Commits Suicide After Girlfriend Got Engaged To Her Lover

‘Why I Would Rather Remain My Father’s Girl’ – Young Lady Reveals

Worst Miss In Football History? See What Happened Between Player And Goalkeeper

Depressed Young Man Kills Himself On Facebook Live After Wife Left Him

‘Men, don’t depend on beauty, many ladies move around with ‘packaged beauty’ – Mike Bamiloye

APC orders Bukola Saraki to resign as Senate President

Brave Woman Walks Into A Hospital Holding Snake That Bit Her (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *