Local News

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy Buys N142m Ferrari For Winning World Cup & Premier League (Photos)

 

Benjamin Mendy (middle)

Frenchman and Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy arrived at training in style this morning as he pulls up in a brand new yellow £300,000 Ferrari F2X.

The 24-year-old World Cup and Premier league winner returned to Man City early in a bid to return to full fitness ahead of the new season.

Man City ,who came out victorious during their pre-season games against Liverpool FC and Germany’s Bayern Munich are currently preparing for Sunday’s Community Shield clash against FA Cup holders Chelsea, with Mendy desperate to be involved after making just one appearance in Russia.

His Ferrari F2X is the modified version of the Ferrari F12berlinetta and limited to only 30 units worldwide.

READ  Drama As Enugu Bishop And Minister Fight Over Late Ekwueme's Missing 200,000 Pounds Medical Bill Refund

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Actress, Uche Ogbodo Wows In Beautiful Traditional Outfit

MOPOL Killed During Ambush By Boko Haram Attackers In Borno (Photo)

Accident Survivors Celebrating With Bottles Of Beer On The Road After Car Crash In Imo (Photos)

Buhari To Travel To UK For Two Weeks Over Health Issue

Why I’m Leaving APC For PDP – Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal Reveals (Full Statement)

Community In Shock As Raging Flood Kills Mother And Her Daughter In Anambra

Court Orders Arrest Of INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

Saraki’s Sister Pledges Support To Buhari, Refuses To Decamp

As Saraki’s Team Joins PDP, Kwara PDP Leaders Defect To APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *