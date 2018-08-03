Man Kills Another While Trying To Settle Dispute Between Their Wives

The Police on Friday arraigned 38-year-old Umeh Chukwu, in an FCT High Court, Apo, for allegedly stabbing one Chijioke Onwe to death with a knife, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.

Though the defendant pleaded not guilty, Justice Silvanus Oriji ordered his remand at Kuje Prison, pending hearing, on the ground that offence was a capital offence.

He also said that the Chief Judge would assign the case to another judge after the vacation.

Chukwu of Angwa Hakim Orozo, Abuja, is standing trial on a count of culpable homicide.

The prosecutor, Umah Inah told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on March 28.

“Chukwu on the said date used a kitchen knife to stab one Chijioke Onwe on his neck during a discussion to settle dispute between their wives,’’ he said.

Inah said that the defendant fled the scene of the crime when he discovered the victim was life less.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

