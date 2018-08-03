Local News

Man Kills Another While Trying To Settle Dispute Between Their Wives

The Police on Friday arraigned 38-year-old Umeh Chukwu, in an FCT High Court, Apo, for allegedly stabbing one Chijioke Onwe to death with a knife, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.

Though the defendant pleaded not guilty, Justice Silvanus Oriji ordered his remand at Kuje Prison, pending hearing, on the ground that offence was a capital offence.

He also said that the Chief Judge would assign the case to another judge after the vacation.

Chukwu of Angwa Hakim Orozo, Abuja, is standing trial on a count of culpable homicide.

The prosecutor, Umah Inah told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on March 28.

READ  Comedian Kenny Blaq Shows Off Interior Of His New Home (Photos)

“Chukwu on the said date used a kitchen knife to stab one Chijioke Onwe on his neck during a discussion to settle  dispute between their wives,’’ he said.

Inah said that the defendant fled the scene of the crime when he discovered the victim was life less.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Remember Popular U.S Rapper, Busta Rhymes? See How He Looks Now (Photos)

Man Collapses, Dies After Finding Another Man In The Apartment He Rented For His Lover

President Buhari Arrives London For 10-Day Vacation

How A University Student Was Allegedly Detained, Tortured To Death By Fellow Students

2019: Tambuwal, Kwankwaso, Saraki Get Nod To Contest PDP Ticket

Cars Destroyed As Overhead Water Tank Collapses At Newly Renovated Stephen Keshi Stadium (Photos)

2019: Another Governor Speaks On Alleged Plan to Defect From APC To PDP

Alex Iwobi Signs New Long Term Contract With Arsenal

Why I Rejected Chelsea To Join AC Milan – Higuain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *