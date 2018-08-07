Man narrates his experience going on a date with a lady in his mini truck instead of his Benz

A certain young man has taken to his facebook page to narrate his ordeal with a lady who refused to go on a date with him 3 times because he turned up in his mini truck instead of his Benz.

The South African who goes by the name, ‘Karabo John Moa’ wrote saying;

“Just Got Back From the Shortest Date I’ve Ever Been On😂😂🤣

These Materialistic Ladies 🙄🙅🏾‍♂️😂

They see you in a Merc

1st Date,I Go Pick Her up in one of My Bakkies instead of my Merc 😂😅😄😁

I’ve Done it 3 Times now and all 3 times,Soon as I pull up at the gate,They Turn Around and Walk Away 🤷🏾‍♂️🙈.

She Says to me “You Don’t Take me Seriously ne 😏🙄” The Security Guard at her Complex Gate and I had a Good Laugh 😂😂🤣😅

All Three Occasions I probably would’ve paid the Bill,So I actually Saved money ☺️👌🏾.

I Ain’t Saying She a Gold Digger but she ain’t messing with no Broke Niggas🤞🏼.

#StayWoke #TheyWillDribbleYou 😂🤞🏼😂😅”