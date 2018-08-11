Uncategorized

Man offers N250k for the recovery of his passport and laptop which was stolen in Lagos

A certain young man who goes by the name ‘@sleekender’ on twitter has taken to the platform to narrate his sad ordeal in the hands of some notorious robbers in Lagos.

According to him, his passport and laptop got stolen and he is offering a sum of N250,000 to anyone who can find it.

He wrote;

“On Friday night, my car was burgled (windows smashed) in front of beer barn lounge on admiralty way, lekki. My bag with $2000, laptop and international passport was stolen. Anybody who returns the passport and laptop will be rewarded with #250,000. Please retweet to your TL.”



