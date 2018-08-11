Uncategorized, Viral

Man offers N250k to anyone who can help recover his bag stolen in Lagos

Man offers N250k to anyone who can help recover his bag stolen in LagosA Nigerian man identified as Kris @sleekender on Twitter has taken to the platform to announced a N250,000 reward for anyone who can help him recover his bag that got stolen in Lagos.

According to him, his car was burgled by thieves who made away with his bag that had $2000 (N721,000), a laptop and international passport.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, he wrote;

On Friday night, my car was burgled (windows smashed) in front of beer barn lounge on admiralty way, lekki. My bag with $2000, laptop and international passport was stolen. Anybody who returns the passport and laptop will be rewarded with #250,000. Please retweet to your TL.

