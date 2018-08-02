Man On The Run After Killing His Girlfriend In Anambra Community

File photo

A man identified as Chika Modili, has been declared wanted by Police officials after he allegedly shot dead his 25-year old girlfriend in Oranto village Ukpo, in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state.

According to The Nation, the deceased identified as Uchenna Onyeama, was said have been shot dead inside the room of the suspect’s friend, Nonso Nwabueze. The cause of dastardly act could not be ascertained as at press time.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident to correspondents, said the suspects escaped to unknown destination after committing the murder.

He said; “On the 29/7/2018 at about 1830hrs, One Uchenna Onyeama, female aged 25 of Orofia village, Abagana was shot and killed by one Chika Modili male of Oranto ukpo inside his friend’s room at oranto village ukpo.

“Police detectives attached to Dunokofia division led by the DPO visited the scene of crime and discovered that the room occupied by one Nonso Nwabueze was locked and the suspects escaped to unknown destination.

“Power of Ingress was used to gain entrance into the room and victim was rushed to Odumegwu Ojukwu university teaching hospital where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

He said the corpse had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“One single barrel gun and one expanded cartridge suspected to be used in perpetrating the dastardly act was also recovered inside the room,” he added.

