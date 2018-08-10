Man who claimed to work with EFCC scams a female pastor in Ibadan (Photo)

The Ibadan Zonal office of EFCC on August 9, 2018 arraigned one Abiodun Adeyemi Faseyitan before Hon. Justice M. Abimbola, Chief Judge of Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, on a 6-count of obtaining money under false pretense.

This arraignment was sequel to a petition to the Commission from one pastor and founder of a new generation church (name withheld) alleging that sometimes in 2013 the defendant, Abiodun Adeyemi Faseyitan approached her and presented himself to her and the entire members of her church as a senior staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to the petition, the defendants promised to assist members of her congregation to secure Federal Government jobs, purchase vehicles that are on auction sale in the EFCC and also use his connection in the Commission to assist them to travel abroad.

It was further alleged that based on the above promises, the defendant fraudulently collected the sum of N2,477,500.00 (Two Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Seven Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) only from her and several Millions of Naira from members of her church.

When they discovered he was not genuine, they made efforts to recover their monies back but seemed abortive.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him. In view of his plea, the EFCC’s counsel, Dr. Ben Ubi prayed the court for a trial date and for the remand of the defendant in prison custody. However, counsel to the defendant, Adeleke Bakare prayed the court to allow him moved an oral application for bail.

Justice Abimbola however, ordered the defense to present a formal application for bail. Meanwhile, the defendant shall be remanded at the Federal Prison, Agodi, pending the hearing and determination of his bail application. The case is adjourned to 7 September, 2018 for trial.