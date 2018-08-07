Trending, Uncategorized

Man who trekked from Yola to Abuja for Buhari’s inauguration develops legs injury (Photo)

In 2015, Abubakar Duduwale, a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, walked from Yola in Adamawa to Abuja to celebrate the president’s victory and withness the inauguration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Duduwale said in Yola at the onset of the walk that the adventure was to express his joy over the emergence of Buhari as the president of Nigeria.

“The reason why I am trekking from Yola to Abuja is to express my joy and solidarity with President-elect Muhammadu Buhari.

“I want to trek from Yola to Abuja to witness the inauguration ceremony of President-elect,” Duduwale was quoted to have said in 2015.

Duduwale, from Yola north local government area of Adamawa and Chamba by tribe, began the journey at Yola Gate on Yola-Numan highway at about 6.30am. The Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) also covered Duduwale’s trek from the starting point at Yola.

Three years down the line, a photo of Duduwale with a bandaged leg has surfaced on social media. According to a Twitter user, @GASSAO1, who posted the photo on Twitter, Duduwale is currently incapacitated and in need of help.

The tweet below:


