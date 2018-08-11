Man Whose Skull Was Impaled By Iron Rod, Miraculously Survives

A worker whose skull was impaled by a thick and jagged metal bar has made a miraculous recovery. Kang Jie, 56, was on a site in the north-west Gansu province, China when the reinforced spike dropped from two storeys and became lodged in the right side of his head.

Rescuers sawed off most of the protruding iron bar but around eight inches was still stuck in his skull.

He was then rushed to the larger Xijing Hospital in Xi’an where a team of experts led by neurosurgeon Lin Wei raced against time to save his life.

X-rays showed how the rebar had pierced the full distance of his skull.

Medics said they were able to feel the end of the iron bar through the skin at the bottom of Kang’s head.

An emergency craniotomy was performed on the workman during the three-hour surgery to have the metal bar removed.

Kang came out of the surgery without a brain bleed or any other obstructions in what medics called a “miracle”.

Lin said the patient was already awake and conscious on 29th July – the day after the accident.

He said the case provided “invaluable experience” for him and his team, and would aid in future craniotomies involving similar levels of complexity.