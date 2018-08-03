Man With Swollen Testicles Reveals He Hasn’t Slept With Wife For 12 Years

A man with a large scrotum that keeps growing has revealed that he hasn’t had sex with his wife for 12 years, nor could he pee in a toilet, because of his condition. The 40-year-old man identified as Dan Maurer left doctors baffled as his balls to grow uncontrollably, leaving him a prisoner in his own body.

Dan’s condition stopped him doing everything from showering on his own, camping with his friends to being intimate with his wife.

He had to pee in the shower because the size of his scrotum means he couldn’t aim into the toilet bowl.

But thanks to surgeons he was put out of his misery, after a life-changing op to remove his giant “ball and chain”.

“It’s made me a prisoner of my own body, it’s like carrying a ball and chain,” Dan said before his op in 2015.

“The best way I could describe the weight to someone would be to imagine splitting open your scrotum and put in three large bowling balls then sew it back up and carry it around.

“I’m constantly in pain and it’s a lot of weight on your back, so it’s very hard for me to move.”

What started out as a small amount of “puffiness” below the belt has changed Dan’s life forever.

As his scrotum grew, it slowly stopped him living his life one step at a time.

Dan changed from a man who was always on the move, regularly playing sports and camping with his friends, to a man who is unable to take care of himself – and he hasn’t had sex with his wife since March 2006.

Left housebound and in constant pain, Dan is unable to exercise to try and lose the weight doctors believe is the cause of his condition.

The only exercise he can do is swimming in the local pool – the only thing him and Mindy can still do together.