Manchester City Agree Deal For 16-Year-Old Nigerian Wonderkid

Manchester City have reportedly won the race for the signature of young Nigerian goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu.

Bazunu had been linked with moves to Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic before agreeing terms with the Citizens.

According to Irish Daily Star, the 16-year-old’s Shamrock Rovers shot-stopper will sign a pre-contract with City.

The report also claimed that the Bazunu’s transfer to the Etihad Stadium outfit will be completed in January after he must have completed his studies in Ireland.

Bazunu kept four clean sheets in his first four matches for Shamrock Rovers in the League Of Ireland.

He was in goal when they faced AIK Solna in the first qualifying round of the Europa League last month.

City will pay Shamrock Rovers an initial €350,000 for Bazunu.