Uncategorized

Manchester United defeat Leicester City 2-1 at Old Trafford

Manchester United on Friday night, August 10, started their campaign in the 2018/19 Premier League season on a winning note beating former EPL champions Leicester City 2-1 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils started the match impressively and it took them only three minutes to score the first goal of the match.

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey handled the ball in the box in which the center referee had no choice than to give Manchester United a penalty.

France international Paul Pogba stepped forward to convert the kick sending Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel the wrong direction.

Paul Pogba who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France is now the player who scored the first goal in the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho had a superb chance to restore parity for Leicester City when he was set up by Demarai Gray, but he was denied by David De Gea. The first half ended with Manchester United leading Leicester City 1-0 at Old Trafford.

READ  Pictures From Zahra Buhari And Ahmed Indimi's Kamu Ceremony

In the 47th minute, Chile international Alexis Sanchez had a chance to increase the scoreline for the hosts, but his shot was parried away by Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester City were looking for all possible ways to equalize only for Luke Shaw to break their hearts scoring the second goal for United after benefiting from a great assist from Juan Mata as Jose Mourinho’s side won the match 2-1.

England international Jamie Vardy scored at the death for the visitors.


Tags

You may also like

Lionel Messi officially becomes Barcelona captain after Andres Iniesta departure

FFK again attacks Adams Oshiomole, calls him a Gorilla

Nigerian Schoolgirls Win International Mobile App Competition In US (Photos)

“My babydaddy killed my daughter, burnt me, but I choose to rise” – Lady, Says

Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi set to pick Tope Adesegun as his new bride

Manchester United 2 Leicester City 1: Pogba, Shaw secure win despite Vardy’s late strike

Tiwa Savage Angry With Tekno and Ciara’s Blatant Rip Off Of Her Song ‘Before Nko’

Joselyn Dumas Reveals That She dated Fellow Actor, John Dumelo For 2yrs

“You couldn’t cut the pepper,” – Nigerian man decries his girlfriend’s inability to fry egg properly (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *