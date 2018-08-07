“Many girls in South Africa are envious of you; hold onto your man” – President Ramahosa advises daughter-in-law (Photos)

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa’s son Andile accepted his woman, Bridget Birungi, foster daughter of former Minister of Uganda, Amama Mbabazi, at their traditional marriage ceremony known as kuhingira in Uganda on Saturday.

According to The Sowetan, upon receiving his daughter-in-law, President Ramaphosa challenged her to hold tight to her husband.

He said: “Many girls in South Africa are envious of you, even on social media they were saying why did he go so far when we are here. They don’t know that you fell in love in China. Hold onto your man and never let him go”.

The president said weddings are a consolidation of relationships not only between families but also people and communities.

“In this case, we believe it is a consolidation of the relationship between South Africa and Uganda, and this is going to cement us even more.”

See photos below: