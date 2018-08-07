Uncategorized, Viral

“Many girls in South Africa are envious of you; hold onto your man” – President Ramahosa advises daughter-in-law (Photos)

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa’s son Andile accepted his woman, Bridget Birungi, foster daughter of former Minister of Uganda, Amama Mbabazi, at their traditional marriage ceremony known as kuhingira in Uganda on Saturday.

According to The Sowetan, upon receiving his daughter-in-law, President Ramaphosa challenged her to hold tight to her husband.

He said: “Many girls in South Africa are envious of you, even on social media they were saying why did he go so far when we are here. They don’t know that you fell in love in China. Hold onto your man and never let him go”.

READ  Nigeria turning a criminal state, say Utomi, others

The president said weddings are a consolidation of relationships not only between families but also people and communities.

“In this case, we believe it is a consolidation of the relationship between South Africa and Uganda, and this is going to cement us even more.”

See photos below:


Tags

You may also like

More photos from the ordination of Sen. Remi Tinubu as a pastor in RCCG

‘Get over this bad blood already’- Princess trolls Cee-c, feels her acid threat was a stunt

Daddy Freeze reacts as Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi is ordained Assistant RCCG Pastor

Flamboyant Mompha unveils ‘best friend’

Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi Ordained Assistant Pastor Of Redeemed Christian Church (Photos)

Princess reacts to Cee-c’s acid threat says it’s a publicity stunt

“Call Me Vampire” – Actress Iyabo Ojo Says As She Shares New Photos

Daddy Freeze reacts as Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi is ordained a RCCG Pastor

Over 49 senators append signatures against move to impeach Bukola Saraki & Ike Ekweremadu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *