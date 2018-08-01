Margaret Dery, Miss Ghana 2017 resigns

The reigning Miss Ghana 2017, Margaret Dery, has resigned from her position as queen just nine months after she was crowned the winner of Ghana’s foremost pageantry.

And this comes following rumours that she has been embroiled in a long-winding fight with the pageant organisers.

Posting on her Twitter recently, Margaret Dery described her reign as Miss Ghana as the worst period of her life.

“Being a miss Ghana queen has honestly been one of the worst experiences of my life, yeah, I know it looks good on the outside, but it’s just one big sham on the inside,” said the former beauty queen, adding, “All that glitters is not gold. Ladies, you don’t need a crown on your head to succeed.”

She continued:

“Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty, truth and compassion against injustice, lying and greed. No more will I cover up for anyone that doesn’t deserve it. The whole world will know the truth soon.”

Meanwhile, Exclusive Events Ghana, the organisers of the event wrote in a press release:

“are very focused and ever determined to use the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant to help the poor, needy and the vulnerable in rural areas and deprived communities and absolutely nothing can distract us from this noble journey.”

“We wish Margaret Dery well in her next career and we do pray that she will uphold the ethics of professionalism, respect for contracts as well as show the necessary respect to the new authority she finds herself under”.

