“Marriage not on my mind”, Ooni of Ife debunks rumour of marrying Tope Adesegun

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, is not planning to remarry anytime soon, his palace has said in a statement.

A news was recently published about the Ooni of Ife, who seems to have found love again.(Click here to read more).

The monarch was previously married to Wuraola Ogunwusi (now Zaynab-Otiti Obanor) but the royal union lasted only 17 months.

Since the pair parted ways in August 2017, speculations have been rife on the king’s next wife, and of late, he has been linked to Temitope Adesegun, the co-convener of Hope Alive.

Reacting to the social media chatter that the monarch has quietly married Adesegun, his palace said it is a farce.

“Ooni’s marriage cannot be done secretly,” Jide Fadairo, a prince and CEO, House of Oduduwa Foundation, said in a statement made available to TheCable Lifestyle.

“It involves not only the Royal family, it involves Yoruba custom and a lot of elders and our tradition are to be taken into cognisance. Please dismiss the story, it is another fake news.”

Fadairo said the monarch is preoccupied with the renaissance of Yoruba culture and promotion of the race’s customs and traditions globally.

According to him, Ogunwusi will not rush into taking a new wife.

“That’s not on His Imperial Majesty’s mind. Marriage is not something he wants to do right away,” said Fadairo, husband of the monarch’s sister.

“Many names have been bandied around but I can tell you they are all false, just like this case.”

Ogunwunsi is the 51st monarch to ascend the prestigious Ile-Ife throne.


