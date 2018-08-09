Uncategorized, Viral

Mayorkun acquires a brand new Porsche (Photo)

Mayorkun buys brand new PorscheNigerian singer and DMW act, Mayorkun, has bought himself a brand new Porsche following his smooth sailing career since after signing into Davido’s record label, DMW.

He shared this photo of himself posing in front of the whip with his name on the plate number and captioned it: ‘Ma shey testimony tinba ra ‘POSH.’  Ma shey testimony tinba ra ‘POSH’. He was pictured using the car for a video shoot of a yet to be released song…

Congrats to him… See more photos below;

Mayorkun collection of songs include ‘Eleko’, ‘Mama’, ‘Bobo’, ‘CheChe’, ‘Sade’, and ‘Love You Tire’plus DMW collaborations like ‘Mind’ and ‘Prayer’ amongst others.


