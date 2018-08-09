Medicals Worker Go On Strike As Psychiatric Patient Stabs Two Nurses And Beats Doctor To Coma In Ondo State

Medical workers at the Ondo State Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Akure, battled to resuscitate their Chief Medical Director, Dr. Akinwumi Akinloye, after he was viciously attacked by a patient admitted in the hospital, Punch has reported.

The patient identified as Folorunsho Olawale, who was referred for admission by the men of Ondo State Police Command, allegedly attacked the CMD and nurses on Wednesday night.

He also reportedly destroyed some equipment at the hospital, with the workers claiming that there was nobody to rescue them from the deadly assault.

A source disclosed that Olawale became a patient in the psychiatric hospital after the Police suspected that he was suffering from mental impairment.

He had reportedly gone to a Police station in Akure where he had reportedly confessed to being involved in the killing of Khadijat, the daughter of a former deputy governor of the state, Lasisi Oluboyo, who was suspected to have been murdered by her boyfriend and two other persons.

Khadija Oluboyo’s murder case is still pending.

A source told our correspondent: “After a series of interrogation by the policemen at the station, Olawale was discovered to be having metal problem because his statement was incoherent and he was behaving abnormally.

“That was how he was referred to the psychiatric centre for observation.”

The source added that Olawale had been aggressive since his admission, noting that, on Wednesday evening, he allegedly stabbed two nurses and beat CMD Akinloye to a coma.

The source added that it took the interventions of other doctors from the Ondo State Specialists Hospital to resuscitate Dr. Akinloye.

The nurses and other medical workers of the psychiatric hospital have since gone on strike over the issue, citing inadequate protection and government negligence as reasons.

The workers flayed the Permanent Secretary of the Hospital Management Board, Dr. Ikuomola, who they said ordered them back to work instead of identifying with their complaint.

In response, Ikuomola said, “We are going to address all the grievances and challenges confronting the hospital, such as power and security.

“I have assured the workers that we will table their complaints before the state governor.”

However, the chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council in the state, Mr. Opeyemi Oloniyo, said the workers would not “subscribe to any threat from the permanent secretary.”

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.