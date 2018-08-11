Uncategorized, Viral

Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi who works for Google, earns over ₦450 million annually (Photos)

Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi who works for Google, earns over ₦450 million annually (Photos)While an average Nigerian teenager is hawking goods on the major roads, 14 year old Tanmay Bakshi is a software programming whiz.

The teenager is also said to be among the youngest developers building applications around Watson, IBM’s artificial intelligence platform.

Currently working for Google with a Salary of 1.25 Million! annually, reports of the young boy has gone viral owing to his high level of intelligence.

Tanmay Bakshi is not looking for success. He is just interested in building things and now that he has got a good platform to work upon, we may expect him to contribute things for a good cause.

READ  Davido’s gets delivery of his private jet in Lagos (photo)


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian man and his American bride wed with Tricycle in Adamawa state (PHOTOS)

‘You look like a bag of beans, even prayers cannot remove your fat’ – Singer Teni’s mom body shames her (VIDEO)

Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi who works for Google, earns over ₦450 million yearly (Photos)

“If God tells me sowing of seed does not work, I will disobey him” – Pastor Fatoyinbo

Nigerian man and his American bride wed with tricycle (Photos)

TeeBillz reacts after a fan said his son, Jamil will end up in Quilox club

Common sense should have been taught in secondary school – Don Jazzy

‘Any man who beats you for posing nude in public is justified’ – Nigerian lady blasts Toke Makinwa

Common sense and manners should have been taught in secondary school – Don Jazzy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *