Meet Funny Toheeb, the Internet Sensation Who Recreates Celebrity Photos “In Cheap Version”

These creative recreation of celebrity photos are probably the most hilarious collages you’ll see in recent times.

The comedian behind it is called Funny Toheeb and he’s amassed almost 26,000 followers on Instagram.

Also known as Nylon Boy, Toheeb who describes his comic style as “Celebrity Outfit in Cheap Version,” shares hilarious collages of him recreating celebrity photos.

Some of the comedian’s rib cracking remakes include photos of Toke Makinwa, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, Laura Ikeji, Yemi Alade and American rapper Cardi B.

Check out the photos:

-BellaNaija