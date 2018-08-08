Uncategorized, Viral

Meet the Femi Fani-Kayode boys all together in adorable new photos

Meet the Femi Fani-Kayode boys all together in adorable new photosFormer minister of Aviation and politician, Fani Kayode took to social media to share new photos of his sons including his triplets.

He wrote;

Behold my beautiful sons, Masters Aragorn, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam Fani-Kayode. Thanking and praising God for you everyday….❤❤❤❤ #fanikayodetriplets

See photos below;

The former Aviation Minister welcomed his first son Aragorn on February 1, 2016. Then in May 2018, he welcomed a set of triplets, all boys, named Ragnar, Aiden, and Liam. He already has four grown daughters from his previous marriages.


