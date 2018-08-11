Meet The Popular Physically Challenged Corper At Abuja NYSC Camp (Photos)

Pictured is Zahradeen Saiful-Islam Deeneeya, popularly known as Dini, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps , who was specially recognised at the Abuja NYSC camp.

The physically challenged man who graduated with a higher national diploma in Science Lab. Technology from Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, got a first-class treatment in the Abuja orientation camp as the wife of the vice president, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo and the Director General of NYSC, paid him a visit.

Report has it that the young man is gaining more attraction and attention from the public because he never allows his condition to weigh him down. He was said to be also popular among other corpers at the NYSC camp due to his gentle nature.