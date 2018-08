This is highly unusual. Some men celebrated their survival in an uncommon manner after being involved in a truck accident in Imo state. It was scooped that the heavy duty truck from Okigwe failed brake while in motion and landed in Efe River near Enerco Construction company in Okigwe area of Imo state.

Rather than become sorrowful following the crash, the driver, conductor and well wishers celebrated at the accident scene with bottles of beer since no life was lost.