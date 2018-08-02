Trending

‘Men, don’t depend on beauty, many ladies move around with ‘packaged beauty’ – Mike Bamiloye

Veteran film-maker, Mike Bamiloye, has warned men to look beyond physical beauty when searching for a potential bride.

In a telephone interview, the evangelist gave the advice to people desirous of a successful marriage.

He said, “Men who want to get married, who desire to have the right lady, must not depend upon beauty because there are a lot of packaged beauties these days among ladies. You can’t trust the hair they have on, nor how beautiful they appear because it may have been packaged with makeup. Men should rather be patient and seek a woman that fears God.”

The film-maker further stated that a beautiful and career-inclined woman should not be a top priority when selecting a future partner.

Reacting to allegations from non-fans who claimed that a recent post by him on Instagram suggested that cooking should be left to women, Bamiloye said, “I do help my wife in the kitchen. It is the will of God that every woman must be able to care for her husband but that does not mean men should not help their wives in the kitchen.”

He described his wife, Gloria Bamiloye, who is also an actress as an excellent cook capable of cooking the different delicacies he craved for.

He strongly noted that a lot of women out there were not prepared for marriage but were praying for husbands.

“Most women these days are focusing more on material things, which is also one of the things contributing to marriage break-ups. Some women are 28 but are not ripe for marriage because, even at that age, they are still dependent on people for many personal things.

“Such women, if they get married, end up calling their mothers at home for cooking recipes and asking people to wash for them,” he added.

The film-maker also spoke about his current plans in his film ministration, saying the reception was bigger than expected.

“The ministration is growing and getting better. We are currently working on the second part of Abejoye, which had about 350 premieres worldwide,” Bamiloye added.

SOURCE: PUNCHNG


