Mikel Obi’s Beautiful Russian Girlfriend And Daughters Pose By The Sea In Stunning Photos

Olga Diyachenko is a beautiful woman and sure knows how to pose for the camera especially when she does it with her daughters.

The young lady who is the girlfriend of the Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, recently appeared in new photos with her daughters beside a sea.

The Russian woman and her little girls appeared very excited as they struck happy poses for the camera.

Apparently very fond of Mikel, Olga captioned the photo thus: “Why don’t we live by the sea I wonder? The struggle behind every group photo

“#nofilter #sun #sea #smiles #happiness #goggles

“@mikel_john_obi we are missing you”

See more photos below:

