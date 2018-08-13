MIT researchers reveal when the world will end

A Computer Programme, called World One which was developed by MIT researchers has warned that the world will end in 2040 due to pollution and over-population choking the world.

The prediction was made in 1973. But the omen of doom has resurfaced thanks to an article about the risk of an imminent apocalypse.

The Australian Broadcasting Company has also republished its original report on the doomsday prediction machine, The Express reports.

The computer said woe by analysing trends such as pollution levels, population growth and the depletion of natural resources.

“At around 2020, the condition of the planet becomes highly critical,’ the report said.

If we do nothing about it, the quality of life goes down to zero. Pollution becomes so seriously it will start to kill people, which in turn will cause the population to diminish, lower than it was in 1900. ‘At this stage, around 2040 to 2050, civilised life as we know it on this planet will cease to exist.’

The model is already proving accurate because it forecast a slowdown in the growth of living standards. A programmer called Jay Forrester built the programme in the early seventies and it was tested using Australia’s most powerful computer.