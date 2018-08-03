Local News

Mo Abudu’s Daughter Set To Marry Love Of Her Life, Flaunts Diamond Ring (Photos)

Media mogul and CEO of Ebony TV, Mo Abudu, has taken to her Instagram page to announce that her daughter, Temidayo, recently got engaged to her boyfriend while they were on vacation to celebrate his birthday. 

Temidayo who is popularly called Ted, who was on vacation with her boo to celebrate his birthday when he popped the question, had earlier broke the news on her private Instagram page. 

Temi’s engagement ring

Sharing a photo of her diamond engagement ring, she wrote,“My heart! “Think I may need goggles” I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.” 

An excited proud mother, Mo Abudu also took to social media to share the good news, stating that wedding plans of the beautiful lady who is also a writer and producer has begun.

READ  Beautiful Bride Breaks Down In Tears At Her Wedding In Benue State (Photos)

Mo wrote: “Good evening beautiful people, I have the best news to share ever, my darling daughter Temidayo got engaged today to the love of her life Adebola. I couldn’t be happier. So proud of them both and the love they share. 

“I pray God keeps them both in good health and may God’s light continue to shine on them both . I am now officially the ‘mother of the bride to be’. Work now begins on planning #therealweddingparty. Lord I praise you. Lord I thank you. ” 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Men Placed In Handcuffs As They Are Deported From China (Photos)

Understanding APC And The Crisis Of Defections – By Reuben Abati

TeeBillz Shows Support For Tiwa Savage’s New Single Amid Divorce Rumours

Osama bin Laden’s Mum Speaks About Him For The First Time, Refuses To Blame Him For Terror Attacks (Photos)

How 13-year-old Boy Was Sold And Re-sold For N340,000

Woman Kills Her Grandchild After Fight With Daughter-In-Law In Minna

IK Ogbonna’s Beautiful Wife Reveals How She Managed To Overcame Depression

Ousmane Dembele To Arsenal

Scientists Make Incredible Discovery About Ancient Egyptian Great Pyramid Of Giza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *