Mo Abudu’s Daughter Set To Marry Love Of Her Life, Flaunts Diamond Ring (Photos)

Media mogul and CEO of Ebony TV, Mo Abudu, has taken to her Instagram page to announce that her daughter, Temidayo, recently got engaged to her boyfriend while they were on vacation to celebrate his birthday.

Temidayo who is popularly called Ted, who was on vacation with her boo to celebrate his birthday when he popped the question, had earlier broke the news on her private Instagram page.

Temi’s engagement ring

Sharing a photo of her diamond engagement ring, she wrote,“My heart! “Think I may need goggles” I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

An excited proud mother, Mo Abudu also took to social media to share the good news, stating that wedding plans of the beautiful lady who is also a writer and producer has begun.

Mo wrote: “Good evening beautiful people, I have the best news to share ever, my darling daughter Temidayo got engaged today to the love of her life Adebola. I couldn’t be happier. So proud of them both and the love they share.

“I pray God keeps them both in good health and may God’s light continue to shine on them both . I am now officially the ‘mother of the bride to be’. Work now begins on planning #therealweddingparty. Lord I praise you. Lord I thank you. ”

