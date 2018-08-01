Local News

MOPOL Killed During Ambush By Boko Haram Attackers In Borno (Photo)

The Mopol officer killed in the attack

A gallant Mobile police officer, Badiru Sikiru has died some days ago while defending his fatherland in Borno state, according to reports.

It was gathered that he died when gunmen believed to be members of the extremist Boko Haram sect on Thursday night ambushed Jakana, a town located about 50km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

According to reports, the policeman was killed along with one other Mopol and three soldiers during the attack.

The gunmen were said to be armed with heavy arms and ammunition and sustained their shooting for over an hour.

It was disclosed that the gunmen first attacked the military camp on the western flank of the town before advancing towards the town.

