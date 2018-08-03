Mother Kills 4-Year-Old Baby By Throwing Her Into A River From A Bridge (Photos)

People were left in a state of shock after a Florida mum allegedly hurled her four year-old daughter from a bridge into a river to her death.

According to The Sun, police in Tampa have since charged Shakayla Denson, 26, with first-degree felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Divers searched the Hillsborough River for hours on Thursday in search of the four year-old’s body.

Je’Hyrah Daniels’ body was eventually pulled out at around 4.30pm local time.

She was found unconscious and taken to nearby St Joseph’s Hospital.

Despite emergency personnel’s best attempts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead at the hospital. Shakayla Denson was reportedly seen walking nearby when she was taken into custody, according to Tampa Bay police.

She had allegedly stolen a grey Nissan Altima from a local car repair garage before killing her daughter.

She was also charged with Grand Theft Auto.

As it stands, the motive of the murder is unclear. Just nine months before the murder, Denson had created a GoFundMe page for her daughter called ‘Life with Je’Hyra’.

The page hoped to raise money to help with Je’Hyrah’s recently diagnosed Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The page read: “My daughter was recently diagnose with autism spectrum, my goal is to start saving for therapy equipment, and also for je’hyrah’s future”.

Since Je’Hyrah’s death, people have started donating to the page in memory of the four year-old girl. An autopsy will now be carried out to determine the official cause of death.

The mum is still being processed in jail.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria