Mum & Dad’s separation was a very difficult period for me – Juliana Olayode

Nigerian actress Juliana Oluwatobiloba Olayode also known as Toyo Baby, a sobriquent she got from starring as Toyosi in the series Jenifa’s Diary who during the week announced that her parents who had been separated for 17 years are back together, has recounted the challenges she faced throughout the period.

According to Juliana Olayode, the reconciliation of their separated parents started after her elder sisters called for a meeting between her dad and her mom. She added that at first, she thought it wouldn’t work.

She had written on Instagram;

WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING❤💖❤

I know that my Rebirth Fam @rebirthnetwork would be able to relate more with what I am about to share.

Gosh where do I start? My heart is racing…I still can’t believe it. I have prayed for it to happen for 17 years. At some point, I stopped praying about it because nothing changed, things only got worse.

My elder sisters called for a meeting, and between us, we wanted to reconcile my mum and dad but we didn’t tell them about it. I was so afraid. I wondered if they would come or if our plans to bring them back together would work. So, three days before the meeting, I started praying about it. I started imagining them together. I was just doing everything by faith.

On Sunday morning, I had cold feet. I was so afraid. “God, please do it this time”, was my prayer when I entered my late sister’s house for the meeting.

It was a VERY long process but yaaaaaaaay THEY MADE UP 💃💃💃 They hugged each other and looked into each other’s eyes and started laughing. Then my mum started crying and my siblings and I joined in the tears of joy…

I’m still in shock.

So fam, wedding bells are ringing 😂😂 oh

THERE IS NOTHING GOD CAN NOT DO. DON’T STOP PRAYING. DON’T STOP BELIEVING. HE WILL DO IT IN HIS OWN TIME…

I join my faith with everyone whose parents are divorced or separated for whatever reason and I declare that the same God who answered my prayer after 17 years will do yours if you so desire (Amen)

#GODSTILLANSWERSPRAYERS

#GODISALWAYSGOOD

#WITHGODNOTHINGISIMPOSSIBLE

#WEDDINGBELLS

However in a new chat with Saturday Beats, Juliana Olayode disclosed how how she and her siblings have always wanted their parents to come back together.

“My parents were not aware of the whole plan; they didn’t know they were going to see each other and we are happy they eventually reconciled.

“Like I said in my book, it was very difficult not seeing my parents together. Going to school and coming back to meet only mummy or Daddy; I have always prayed about it as a child, that was always my little prayer to God. It happened when I stopped trusting God about it and I just believed that in God’s time, he would make it happen, and I am happy they reconciled” she said.