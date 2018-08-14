MURIC admit sending petition to NBC over Falz ‘This is Nigeria’

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has admitted sending a petition to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Falz’s ‘This Is Nigeria’ song.

It will be recalled that following the release of the video for ‘This is Nigeria’ by Falz earlier in June, the Muslim group had issued Falz with a seven day ultimatum to withdraw the song or face legal actions.

The group subsequently withdrew the ultimatum following widespread reactions from the public. News however emerged on Thursday, August 9th, that the NBC have placed a ban on the song and the group has now regained its voice.

In a statement released by the group director Ishaq Akintola, on Monday, August 13, the group admits to having sent a petition to the NBC to place ban on the song.

“We asked Falz to withdraw the video or we would sue him.

Instead of showing remorse he dared us. We knew he could delay the court case for years because he is a lawyer and he would use every trick in the books to frustrate us. That was why he was boasting.

Therefore, instead of going to court, we decided to ambush him by sending a petition to the video board. This week, the NBC banned the video and others like it.

He should be the one to go to court now if he likes. Let him go and show how brilliant he is in court.

He and his fans laughed at us when we complained about his provocative and vulgar video. But there is no doubt that he who laughs last laughs best. It is hoped that Nigerian artistes will borrow a leaf from this episode.”

MURIC used Fela Kuti’s activism as a point of reference, saying the Afrobeat progenitor never attacked any religion.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti used his songs to fight military dictatorship and other ills in the Nigerian society, but he never attacked Muslims or Christians.

Neither did he incite Nigerians against any ethnic group. He criticised religious groups but never in a vulgar manner and he never exposed Muslims or Christians to ridicule.

MURIC said the video for Falz’s ‘This is Nigeria’ could have resulted in a religious crisis but they handled it “intellectually,” adding that Nigerians do not appreciate their efforts.

“‘This is Nigeria’ should remain banned until the provocative and vulgar scenes are removed. The video can still go on air with slight modifications,” the group said.

“Not every Nigerian is a criminal. As we have the Evans, so do we have the Oloyedes, the Ahmadu Alis, the Femi Falanas and the Sowores. Even Falz himself is not a criminal.

“Therefore Falz and other artistes should encourage the youth to emulate our heroes instead of pushing them to ape rogues. Finally, we commend NBC and the video censors board for acting swiftly.” the group concluded.