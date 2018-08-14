“My account is on private nobody force u to follow me; I won’t allow hate comments”- Bobrisky Distraught Over Unfiltered Photos (Photos)

Bobrisky who earlier today, threatened to beat up any Nigerian blogger and journalists who prey on him at events just to take unflattering shots of him for their readers, has announced that his fans will no longer take photos with him. (Click here to read full story)

According to the cross dresser who reacted to his unfiltered photos which surfaced online, he thought ‘his haters had given up on him, not knowing they were still very much interested in him’.

Bobrisky wrote on Instagram;

“Announcement fans ! I’m sorry I won’t be taking picture with anyone. My haters are still not resting 😂😂😂😂 I thought they have given up on me all dis while I never knew they are still so much interested in me. And the most funniest part is these people laugh with u before asking for a pic with u meanwhile they have evil plan with it.

“U will be so shocked to see ur picture going round the internet. Wat joy do u deserve bringing ur fellow human down 😂😂😂😂😂 is it because u are jealous that u are so broke or wat ? I don’t get 😓 if u don’t like me move on and forget about me while stressing urself to prove a point

“Some people are mad o. My account is on private nobody force u to follow me u waited for few days before I accepted u now u want to drop hate comment on my page naaaa. Either u like and comment or u don’t u can move to the next post. But to drop hate comment on my own page never I won’t accept that.

“U free to cal me the names u like on blogs but my page God forbid. Is it me and ur family that are managing dis page for u to drop hate comment on my page ? Drop ur comment and get blocked ASAP and I will still delete ur comment”

See photos below;