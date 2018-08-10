Uncategorized, Viral

“My babydaddy killed my daughter, burnt me, but I choose to rise” – Lady, Says

"My babydaddy killed my daughter, burnt me, but I choose to rise" - Lady, SaysA South African lady who was a victim of violence at the hands of her former baby daddy, took to twitter to share her photo and narrate briefly what she survived.

“My baby daddy burnt me, killed my daughter and took away my career…But I choose to rise, she wrote.

See some comments below;

@MthobisiMalinga: You are one strong women i know. #Wathinta-abafazi-wathintimbokodo

@TrikFolloMutual: RESPECT🙏🙏🙌 More blessings from God for you ❤️❤️ you are strong !! keep up

@ZakiMathebula Sometimes life is tough I don’t own a woman but I love her if she’s not doing what I want I excuse myself, I don’t try to beat or fight her


