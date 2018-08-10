“My babydaddy killed my daughter, burnt me, but I choose to rise” – Lady, Says

A South African lady who was a victim of violence at the hands of her former baby daddy, took to twitter to share her photo and narrate briefly what she survived.

“My baby daddy burnt me, killed my daughter and took away my career…But I choose to rise, she wrote.

Yes I was burnt by my bby daddy

Yes he killed my daughter

Yes he took away my career

But above all I choose 2 rise… pic.twitter.com/v0GnqVooLa — MissT burn survivor (@thembeyakhe) August 10, 2018

See some comments below;

@MthobisiMalinga: You are one strong women i know. #Wathinta-abafazi-wathintimbokodo

@TrikFolloMutual: RESPECT🙏🙏🙌 More blessings from God for you ❤️❤️ you are strong !! keep up

@ZakiMathebula Sometimes life is tough I don’t own a woman but I love her if she’s not doing what I want I excuse myself, I don’t try to beat or fight her

You’re beautiful beyond your skin. He thought he was burning a nobody but you’re a gold, pure gold. You’re beautiful sweetheart ❤❤❤❤ — Nick Johannes (@NickJohannes1) August 10, 2018

I love you my Rock continue to rise strong woman — Suzen (@Suzen64205999) August 10, 2018

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Love

You are a strong woman, sisi

I love your wisdom ‘ Above all I choose to rise’ pic.twitter.com/7DVZ4wWOuG — 💐🌷🌷Nontando🌷🌷💐 (@Nontand56498947) August 10, 2018

I have respect for you…he wanted to break you but you didnt bend. He must be losing his mind right now. — Zola Lasmisi🇿🇦 (@zola360degrees) August 10, 2018

